Austin's Fiery Defense: Championing Women in Combat

In a passionate speech delivered at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin strongly endorsed women serving in the military. This speech appeared to be a response to the stance of President-elect Donald Trump's Pentagon nominee, Pete Hegseth, who opposes women in combat roles.

Recalling his experiences during the 2003 Iraq invasion, Austin praised the women he has seen fighting courageously alongside men. He declared the military weaker if it rejects capable service members based on gender.

Despite Hegseth's controversial stance and personal challenges, he continues to pursue the Pentagon leadership position. Austin's remarks underscore the ongoing debate about the role of women in combat.

(With inputs from agencies.)