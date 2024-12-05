Left Menu

Mercosur-EU Trade Deal: A Tipping Point for South American Trade

The Mercosur trade bloc is close to finalizing a long-awaited trade deal with the European Union, despite internal EU opposition, particularly from France. The deal, promoted by Germany and Spain, is critical for reducing reliance on China and countering U.S. trade policies. Potential EU objections focus on agricultural imports and climate commitments.

Updated: 05-12-2024 06:04 IST
South America's Mercosur trade bloc is poised to announce a crucial trade agreement with the European Union. Scheduled discussions in Uruguay signal potential completion of the long-delayed deal after a final negotiation push.

The proposed agreement has support from Germany and Spain but faces strong resistance from France due to agricultural import concerns. Recent talks among negotiators in Brazil have heightened optimism, with top EU officials potentially traveling to Uruguay if a deal is secured.

French opposition has intensified amid efforts to block the deal, while supporter nations push for diversified trade routes. The agreement was first reached in 2019 but stalled over Europe's climate commitments. If progress occurs, it could significantly impact Argentina's approach to regional trade policies.

