Fadnavis' Hat-Trick: Sworn in as Maharashtra's CM Again

Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time at a grand ceremony attended by PM Modi. The event comes after BJP's strong election performance and intense negotiations for coalition support with Shiv Sena and NCP, securing 230 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:27 IST
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Devendra Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra for the third time, in a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event, highlighting the BJP's impressive electoral performance, follows strategic coalition negotiations with Shiv Sena and NCP, securing a robust majority in the state assembly.

Held at Azad Maidan, the swearing-in ceremony will see extensive security measures and participation from numerous political dignitaries, including nearly 42,000 attendees and significant police presence to ensure a smooth occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

