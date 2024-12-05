Fadnavis' Hat-Trick: Sworn in as Maharashtra's CM Again

Devendra Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra for the third time, in a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event, highlighting the BJP's impressive electoral performance, follows strategic coalition negotiations with Shiv Sena and NCP, securing a robust majority in the state assembly.

Held at Azad Maidan, the swearing-in ceremony will see extensive security measures and participation from numerous political dignitaries, including nearly 42,000 attendees and significant police presence to ensure a smooth occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)