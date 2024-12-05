Punjab Political Turmoil: Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal Highlights Governance Failures

In a significant condemnation of the Punjab government's capabilities, former Chief Minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi has denounced the recent attack on former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. Speaking to reporters, Channi expressed that the incident stems from the current administration's failure to effectively govern the state.

Channi underscored the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, highlighting rampant extortion activities that have gripped towns and villages. He attributed the attack on Badal as a reflection of the growing public resentment against the state leadership, a sentiment now coming to the forefront as Punjab grapples with administrative weaknesses.

Amid this turbulence, intelligence sources revealed that the attacker, Narain Singh Chaura, has historical links to radical organizations and his activities were being scrutinized by intelligence agencies. Chaura, a known figure with a background in guerrilla warfare, was under surveillance, raising questions over the state's preparedness to mitigate such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)