Bitcoin Breaks $100,000: A New Era for Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin has surged past the $100,000 mark for the first time, a pivotal moment marking cryptocurrencies' maturation into mainstream finance. Investors are bolstered by an amenable U.S. administration, anticipating an entrenched role for cryptos in global markets.

The cryptocurrency market's value has nearly doubled this year, reaching just under $3.8 trillion. Bitcoin's leap from the fringes of libertarian circles to Wall Street recognition has not only created new millionaires but also brought the concept of 'decentralised finance' into the limelight during its tumultuous 16-year existence.

This year's robust investor backing has been crucial to bitcoin's meteoric rise. With bitcoin ETFs gaining approval and institutional investments surging, digital assets are solidifying their presence alongside traditional commodities, marking a significant shift in financial paradigms.

