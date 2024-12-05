Political Upheaval in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Set to Take Oath Amid Tensions

As the swearing-in ceremony for Maharashtra's Chief Minister-elect, Devendra Fadnavis, approaches, controversy brews within the ruling coalition. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has voiced concerns, asserting that the Mahayuti alliance is not serving public interests. He pinpointed the prolonged 11-day delay in announcing Fadnavis's leadership as a sign of deep infighting.

In a dramatic twist, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut declared the end of Eknath Shinde's era, criticizing BJP's political maneuvers. Raut accused the BJP of dismantling allied parties whenever it suits their political agenda. Despite Fadnavis possessing a majority, Raut warns of underlying issues within the Mahayuti coalition, questioning their dedication to Maharashtra's welfare.

With Fadnavis set to take office at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, the political landscape remains tense. The BJP emerged victorious in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election, capturing 235 seats, yet skepticism and unrest shadow their ascendancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)