Left Menu

Political Upheaval in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Set to Take Oath Amid Tensions

Amidst internal party conflicts, Devendra Fadnavis is poised to be sworn in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. Discontent within the Mahayuti alliance highlights challenges, as rival leaders express skepticism about its longevity and motives. The BJP-led coalition, which gained 235 seats, faces sharp criticism amid a turbulent political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:46 IST
Political Upheaval in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Set to Take Oath Amid Tensions
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the swearing-in ceremony for Maharashtra's Chief Minister-elect, Devendra Fadnavis, approaches, controversy brews within the ruling coalition. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has voiced concerns, asserting that the Mahayuti alliance is not serving public interests. He pinpointed the prolonged 11-day delay in announcing Fadnavis's leadership as a sign of deep infighting.

In a dramatic twist, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut declared the end of Eknath Shinde's era, criticizing BJP's political maneuvers. Raut accused the BJP of dismantling allied parties whenever it suits their political agenda. Despite Fadnavis possessing a majority, Raut warns of underlying issues within the Mahayuti coalition, questioning their dedication to Maharashtra's welfare.

With Fadnavis set to take office at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, the political landscape remains tense. The BJP emerged victorious in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election, capturing 235 seats, yet skepticism and unrest shadow their ascendancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024