France in Crisis: Barnier's Historic Resignation

Michel Barnier, the short-lived French Prime Minister, is poised to resign after this Thursday's anticipated no-confidence vote. His downfall plunges France into another political crisis, just six months after the last. No French leader has lost a confidence vote since 1962.

Barnier's government's controversial budget proposal has sparked significant backlash from both far-right and left-wing legislators. The proposal, aimed at saving 60 billion euros, was criticized for being too harsh on working families. President Emmanuel Macron stands weakened in the aftermath, amid calls for his own resignation, yet maintains his mandate until 2027.

The political instability in France exacerbates existing challenges within the European Union, which is already facing the collapse of Germany's coalition. As Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House and visit Paris, France must quickly stabilize to avoid further economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)