Left Menu

France in Crisis: Barnier's Historic Resignation

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is set to resign following a no-confidence vote by far-right and left-wing legislators, marking a significant political crisis in France. His resignation comes after pushing through an unpopular budget, further weakening President Emmanuel Macron, and affecting EU stability alongside Germany's governmental issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:51 IST
France in Crisis: Barnier's Historic Resignation
Michel Barnier Image Credit: Flickr

Michel Barnier, the short-lived French Prime Minister, is poised to resign after this Thursday's anticipated no-confidence vote. His downfall plunges France into another political crisis, just six months after the last. No French leader has lost a confidence vote since 1962.

Barnier's government's controversial budget proposal has sparked significant backlash from both far-right and left-wing legislators. The proposal, aimed at saving 60 billion euros, was criticized for being too harsh on working families. President Emmanuel Macron stands weakened in the aftermath, amid calls for his own resignation, yet maintains his mandate until 2027.

The political instability in France exacerbates existing challenges within the European Union, which is already facing the collapse of Germany's coalition. As Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House and visit Paris, France must quickly stabilize to avoid further economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024