Shocking Turn in Romanian Elections: Russian-Backed Candidate Wins First Round

The United States has raised alarms regarding the integrity of Romania's presidential election, following revelations of Russian interference aimed at destabilizing the NATO member state. Declassified documents point to coordinated Russian cyber activities that boosted pro-Russia candidate Calin Georgescu, who unexpectedly captured victory in the first election round.

According to a statement from the U.S. State Department, the council's findings underscore the significant threat posed by Russian operations manipulating social media platforms like TikTok. These tactics are believed to have influenced voter behavior by promoting Georgescu’s platform heavily through targeted algorithms and paid promotional content.

The implications of these activities extend beyond election results, potentially jeopardizing Romania's alignment with Western alliances and U.S. security cooperation. Experts warn that Georgescu's victory could lead to a shift in foreign policy favoring Russia, particularly as Georgescu publicly supports ending aid to Ukraine and praises Russian President Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)