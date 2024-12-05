Left Menu

Shocking Turn in Romanian Elections: Russian-Backed Candidate Wins First Round

The U.S. expressed concern over Romania's presidential election, highlighting Russian cyber interference. Russian-backed candidate Calin Georgescu unexpectedly led the first ballot, sparking fears of Romania shifting from Western alliances. Documents reveal social media manipulation influenced the process. A decisive run-off election pits Georgescu against pro-European Elena Lasconi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:32 IST
Shocking Turn in Romanian Elections: Russian-Backed Candidate Wins First Round
Syrian elections Image Credit:

The United States has raised alarms regarding the integrity of Romania's presidential election, following revelations of Russian interference aimed at destabilizing the NATO member state. Declassified documents point to coordinated Russian cyber activities that boosted pro-Russia candidate Calin Georgescu, who unexpectedly captured victory in the first election round.

According to a statement from the U.S. State Department, the council's findings underscore the significant threat posed by Russian operations manipulating social media platforms like TikTok. These tactics are believed to have influenced voter behavior by promoting Georgescu’s platform heavily through targeted algorithms and paid promotional content.

The implications of these activities extend beyond election results, potentially jeopardizing Romania's alignment with Western alliances and U.S. security cooperation. Experts warn that Georgescu's victory could lead to a shift in foreign policy favoring Russia, particularly as Georgescu publicly supports ending aid to Ukraine and praises Russian President Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024