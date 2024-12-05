Left Menu

Shiv Sena Stands Firm on Shinde's Role in New Government

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant announced that no party MLA will assume government responsibility unless Eknath Shinde becomes deputy chief minister. Despite reluctance, Shinde is urged to accept the role. Devendra Fadnavis, supported by two deputies, will be inaugurated as Maharashtra's new chief minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:45 IST
Shiv Sena Stands Firm on Shinde's Role in New Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant firmly stated on Thursday that no MLA from the party will accept any position in the new Maharashtra government unless Eknath Shinde assumes the role of deputy chief minister.

This assertion came as reporters gathered ahead of the anticipated swearing-in ceremony. Samant emphasized that Shiv Sena MLAs have no aspirations for the deputy chief minister post, insisting that it should be reserved for Shinde, a former chief minister in the previous administration.

Meanwhile, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as Maharashtra's new chief minister at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside two deputy chief ministers, according to party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024