Shiv Sena Stands Firm on Shinde's Role in New Government

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant firmly stated on Thursday that no MLA from the party will accept any position in the new Maharashtra government unless Eknath Shinde assumes the role of deputy chief minister.

This assertion came as reporters gathered ahead of the anticipated swearing-in ceremony. Samant emphasized that Shiv Sena MLAs have no aspirations for the deputy chief minister post, insisting that it should be reserved for Shinde, a former chief minister in the previous administration.

Meanwhile, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as Maharashtra's new chief minister at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside two deputy chief ministers, according to party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)