NSUI's Protest for Youth Rights Faces Police Detention

NSUI members were detained by Delhi Police during a protest march to Parliament demanding action on unemployment and scholarship irregularities. The protest aimed to highlight issues facing students and youth, but was stopped short of Parliament, as protesters lacked permission for the demonstration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several members of the NSUI, the student wing of Congress, were apprehended by Delhi Police as they attempted to converge on Parliament, seeking governmental action on critical issues like unemployment and discrepancies in student scholarships.

The National Students’ Union of India initiated their 'Sansad Gherao' demonstration from Jantar Mantar, aiming to spotlight pressing concerns impacting students and the youth. However, their march was halted by police officers not long after it commenced.

NSUI officials outlined their demands, which included enhanced employment opportunities, rectification of scholarship anomalies, and solutions for problems within higher education institutes. The protest, which required no permissions, was forcibly dissolved by the authorities citing public order concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

