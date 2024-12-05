Eknath Shinde Set to Become Maharashtra's Deputy CM

Shiv Sena leader and former Cabinet Minister, Deepak Kesarkar, has confirmed that party MLAs approached Eknath Shinde with a request to accept the position of Deputy Chief Minister. During an interview with ANI, Kesarkar expressed the party's collective sentiment, saying, 'All the MLAs of Shiv Sena met Eknath Shinde last evening, urging him to join the Maharashtra cabinet and take on the deputy CM role.'

The former Marathi language minister noted that Shinde would 'positively' consider the offer and has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for endorsement. Kesarkar stated, 'He mentioned that he would consider it positively, with emphasis on listening to PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A nod from their end would be highly influential.'

Kesarkar also drew parallels with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who accepted the Deputy CM role following leadership prompting in 2022, asserting that despite different parties, both share common ideologies. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat reinforced the MLAs' desire for Shinde to assume the deputy CM post, confidently predicting, 'Eknath Shinde will heed our request and take oath as Deputy CM.'

According to party sources, both Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are poised to be sworn in as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Ministers, accompanying Devendra Fadnavis, the newly elected Chief Minister, in this coalition effort. The trio has met with Governor CP Radhakrishnan to solidify claims to form the Mahayuti government, with the oath-taking ceremony set for tomorrow, December 5, at 5:30 pm, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend.

This significant shift in Maharashtra's political landscape follows the BJP-led Mahayuti government's overwhelming victory in the 2024 election, capturing 235 out of 288 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)