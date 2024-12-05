Congress Slams BJP MP Over Allegations Linking Rahul Gandhi with Foreign Investor
The Congress has criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for linking a foreign investor with Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, as part of an 'international conspiracy' against India's progress under PM Modi. Congress demands Dubey apologize and retract his statements, citing defamation and misuse of parliamentary language.
In a fierce political confrontation, the Congress party condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations, linking opposition leader Rahul Gandhi with a foreign investor. Congress claimed that agents of Adani were attacking those exposing the conglomerate's corrupt practices.
Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were disrupted following Dubey's remarks, with the Congress urging Speaker Om Birla to demand an apology from Dubey. The incident escalated when Congress MPs staged a protest against derogatory language used against Gandhi.
A social media post by Congress's K C Venugopal underlined the seriousness of the allegations, asserting that the defamation of Rahul Gandhi by 'Adani agents' was intolerable. Congress is pushing for a detailed parliamentary probe into the Adani issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
