Congress Slams BJP MP Over Allegations Linking Rahul Gandhi with Foreign Investor

In a fierce political confrontation, the Congress party condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations, linking opposition leader Rahul Gandhi with a foreign investor. Congress claimed that agents of Adani were attacking those exposing the conglomerate's corrupt practices.

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were disrupted following Dubey's remarks, with the Congress urging Speaker Om Birla to demand an apology from Dubey. The incident escalated when Congress MPs staged a protest against derogatory language used against Gandhi.

A social media post by Congress's K C Venugopal underlined the seriousness of the allegations, asserting that the defamation of Rahul Gandhi by 'Adani agents' was intolerable. Congress is pushing for a detailed parliamentary probe into the Adani issue.

