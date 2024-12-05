Najib Razak's House Arrest Appeal: Legal Drama Unfolds
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak seeks to serve his prison term under house arrest, claiming support from a royal order. His legal team presented fresh evidence, but court proceedings were delayed. Najib was jailed for his role in the 1MDB scandal, stealing billions from the state fund.
Najib Razak, the former Malaysian Prime Minister, is pushing for house arrest to serve his remaining prison term. On Thursday, his appeal was interrupted to give prosecutors time to assess new evidence.
In July, a lower court dismissed Najib's bid for a judicial review to enforce a royal order allowing him house arrest, claiming an 'addendum order' by Malaysia's former king reduced his sentence from 12 to six years.
Najib's lawyer revealed an affidavit from the ex-premier's son, asserting possession of the addendum, yet the document's existence remains uncertain. Najib was convicted for embezzling state funds from 1MDB, leading to widespread controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
