Najib Razak's House Arrest Appeal: Legal Drama Unfolds

Najib Razak, the former Malaysian Prime Minister, is pushing for house arrest to serve his remaining prison term. On Thursday, his appeal was interrupted to give prosecutors time to assess new evidence.

In July, a lower court dismissed Najib's bid for a judicial review to enforce a royal order allowing him house arrest, claiming an 'addendum order' by Malaysia's former king reduced his sentence from 12 to six years.

Najib's lawyer revealed an affidavit from the ex-premier's son, asserting possession of the addendum, yet the document's existence remains uncertain. Najib was convicted for embezzling state funds from 1MDB, leading to widespread controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)