Crisis in South Korea: Opposition Moves to Impeach President Yoon

South Korean opposition lawmakers announced plans to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing him of attempting to impose martial law, an action that has caused uproar both domestically and internationally. The move to impeach comes amid investigations into treasonous activities linked to Yoon and his top officials.

The Democratic Party intends to vote on the impeachment this weekend, seeking a two-thirds majority in parliament. The crisis has led to the resignation of the defence minister and heightened scrutiny from international leaders, including the United States, which has a significant military presence in South Korea.

As protests erupt in response to Yoon's controversial decision, the political climate remains volatile. Financial markets have been unsettled, and global allies express concern over South Korea's instability and its implications for regional security. The impeachment proceedings could lead to a leadership change if upheld by the Constitutional Court.

