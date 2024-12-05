Eknath Shinde Joins BJP-Led Government as Deputy Chief Minister Amidst Negotiations

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde has been sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, bringing clarity to his role in the newly-formed BJP-led Mahayuti government. This pivotal event unfolded at a ceremony attended by eminent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The decision concluded intense negotiations and speculation about the involvement of Shinde, who had previously served as the Chief Minister and had reservations about accepting the deputy role. Persuasion from BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis, along with support from Shiv Sena leaders, played a crucial role in Shinde's acceptance of the position.

With a commanding majority in the Maharashtra Assembly, the new alliance comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP is poised to lead the state with Shinde, Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar at the helm, coordinating on key portfolio allocations and policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)