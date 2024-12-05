Gaetz's Ethical Dilemma: House Debates Report Release

The U.S. House of Representatives faces a crucial decision regarding the release of an investigative report on former congressman Matt Gaetz, who allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct and drug use. The House Ethics Committee, having probed the allegations, is set to deliberate on the findings.

Amid political maneuvering, Democratic Representative Sean Casten is at the forefront, pushing for a House vote on the report's release, an action requiring bipartisan support. Gaetz, who resigned after being considered for Attorney General by Donald Trump, maintains his innocence.

The Ethics Committee, equally divided between Republicans and Democrats, is tasked with reaching a consensus. With Gaetz's congressional return deemed unlikely, some argue the investigation should be concluded privately. The committee's decision hangs in the balance as the Thursday deadline looms.

