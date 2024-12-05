Minority Persecution and International Concerns: A Dialogue for Freedom

The situation for minorities in Bangladesh has raised global concerns, with the US Department of State emphasizing the need for dialogue to ensure religious freedom. Spokeswoman Margaret MacLeod highlighted this urgency following reports of attacks on Hindus after the Sheikh Hasina government fell on August 5.

MacLeod stated that the United States is closely monitoring the developments in Bangladesh, advocating for freedom of religion and belief for everyone in the region. She confirmed ongoing discussions with the interim government, underscoring the importance of protecting minority communities.

Additionally, MacLeod touched upon the US's support for Ukraine against Russia's aggressive actions and called for increased humanitarian aid in the Israel-Hamas conflict, emphasizing the need for open crossings to alleviate looming winter hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)