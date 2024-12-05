Political Crisis in France: Barnier's Resignation Shakes Macron's Leadership

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is poised to resign on Thursday after a no-confidence vote by far-right and leftist lawmakers, plunging the eurozone's second-largest economy into political turmoil. Barnier, appointed merely three months ago, will become France's shortest-serving prime minister once President Emmanuel Macron approves his departure.

The Elysee Palace confirmed the duo met, but no official resignation announcement has been made. Any successor will inherit the struggle to advance the 2025 budget through a fractured parliament while addressing France's financial challenges.

Meanwhile, scrutiny is mounting on Macron as he races to appoint a new prime minister, possibly before Saturday's ceremony at Notre-Dame Cathedral, expected to host global leaders including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Political instability in France compounds EU troubles following Germany's coalition issues.

