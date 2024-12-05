Francois Bayrou: A Potential Successor

Francois Bayrou, a prominent figure in French politics, is frequently mentioned as a potential successor to Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

Reports from Le Parisien and RTL radio indicate that Bayrou is scheduled to meet President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Thursday, reflecting his influential role.

A centrist politician and close ally to Macron, Bayrou's political career continues to be one to watch in the ever-evolving landscape of France's leadership.

