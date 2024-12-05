Left Menu

Francois Bayrou: A Potential Successor

French politician Francois Bayrou is considered a potential successor to Prime Minister Michel Barnier. He is scheduled to meet President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace. Bayrou, a veteran centrist politician, enjoys close ties with Macron, making him a significant figure in French politics.

Updated: 05-12-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:15 IST

  • Country:
  • France

Francois Bayrou, a prominent figure in French politics, is frequently mentioned as a potential successor to Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

Reports from Le Parisien and RTL radio indicate that Bayrou is scheduled to meet President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Thursday, reflecting his influential role.

A centrist politician and close ally to Macron, Bayrou's political career continues to be one to watch in the ever-evolving landscape of France's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

