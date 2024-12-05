Left Menu

Leaders Rally in Support of Kishtwar Accident Victims

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and BJP leaders visited Jammu's Government Medical College to support victims of a tragic Kishtwar accident. Two fatalities and 14 injuries occurred when a vehicle skidded off-road near Dangduru. The officials pledged assistance and ensured victims' welfare.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, accompanied by senior BJP leaders, visited the Government Medical College in Jammu on Thursday to extend support to the victims of a tragic road accident in Kishtwar district.

The accident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left 14 others injured when a vehicle carrying workers veered off the road, plummeting into a gorge near an under-construction power project in Dangduru, officials reported.

Choudhary, joined by National Conference leader Pooja Thakur, inquired about the condition of six seriously injured victims who were receiving specialized treatment. He assured compliance with the chief minister's orders for the victims' welfare. BJP's Sunil Sharma and Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar also pledged comprehensive support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

