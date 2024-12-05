Syrian Insurgents Enter Hama Amid Renewed Offensive

In a significant development, Syrian insurgents claimed on Thursday that they have penetrated parts of the strategic city of Hama after three days of fierce fighting with government forces. The ongoing offensive, which has also seen the capture of Syria's largest city, Aleppo, poses a considerable challenge to President Bashar Assad.

State media confirmed heavy clashes in Hama, although it denied insurgent infiltration. The operation is spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and Turkish-backed Syrian militias, marking a renewed surge in a conflict that began in March 2011. The fall of Hama, a critical junction city, could symbolize a pivotal regime setback.

The renewed hostilities have displaced tens of thousands, exacerbating Syria's humanitarian crisis. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported insurgent incursions into Hama's northwestern districts. As global allies of Assad focus on their own conflicts, the insurgents' advances may reshape Syrian power balances.

(With inputs from agencies.)