Syrian Insurgents Enter Hama Amid Renewed Offensive
Syrian insurgents have reportedly entered the city of Hama following intense clashes with government forces. The offensive, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and Turkish-backed militias, marks a significant escalation in the Syrian conflict. Control over Hama would represent a major shift in power dynamics.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a significant development, Syrian insurgents claimed on Thursday that they have penetrated parts of the strategic city of Hama after three days of fierce fighting with government forces. The ongoing offensive, which has also seen the capture of Syria's largest city, Aleppo, poses a considerable challenge to President Bashar Assad.
State media confirmed heavy clashes in Hama, although it denied insurgent infiltration. The operation is spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and Turkish-backed Syrian militias, marking a renewed surge in a conflict that began in March 2011. The fall of Hama, a critical junction city, could symbolize a pivotal regime setback.
The renewed hostilities have displaced tens of thousands, exacerbating Syria's humanitarian crisis. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported insurgent incursions into Hama's northwestern districts. As global allies of Assad focus on their own conflicts, the insurgents' advances may reshape Syrian power balances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
North Korea's Involvement in the Ukraine Conflict: Troops, Arms, and Diplomacy
Pakistan's Strategic Offensive: A New Chapter in Balochistan Conflict
North Korea's Secret Role in the Ukraine Conflict
France Urges Ceasefire in Lebanon Conflict
Crisis in Gaza: Increasing Casualties Amidst Escalating Conflict