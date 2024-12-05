Assam Cabinet Expansion: Four New Ministers to be Inducted
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a cabinet expansion, set for December 7, involving the induction of four new BJP legislators as ministers. This move will increase the strength of the council of ministers to 20 from its current 16 members.
In a significant political development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared an expansion of the state cabinet. Scheduled for December 7, the expansion will see four new ministers inducted, raising the cabinet's strength to 20 members.
Chief Minister Sarma confirmed that the new appointees are BJP legislators: Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala. Expressing his best wishes, Sarma announced on platform X that the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 12 PM.
The decision to expand the cabinet comes as part of Sarma's broader political strategy and reflects internal party dynamics within the BJP.
