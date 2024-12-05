Left Menu

DNA Debate: Political Rhetoric in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his comments linking historical and current events in Ayodhya, Sambhal, and Bangladesh to the concept of 'DNA.' Yadav urged Adityanath to avoid using science and maintain appropriate discourse for his status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:50 IST
DNA Debate: Political Rhetoric in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent comments have stirred controversy, drawing parallels between historical events in Ayodhya during Babur's era and the current situations in Sambhal and Bangladesh. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav strongly criticized this linkage, suggesting the chief minister refrain from invoking scientific concepts like DNA in political discourse.

Addressing reporters, Yadav voiced skepticism about Adityanath's understanding of science and biology. He emphasized that the chief minister's remarks on DNA were inappropriate, especially given his spiritual status and role in society. Yadav went further to challenge Adityanath by suggesting mutual DNA tests to reinforce the point.

The backdrop to this debate involves tensions in Bangladesh following the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina's government and recent violence in Sambhal. Adityanath, while inaugurating the Ramayan Mela in Ayodhya, accused opposition parties of societal division, linking these events to a historical narrative. The remarks have ignited a political firestorm, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024