DNA Debate: Political Rhetoric in Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his comments linking historical and current events in Ayodhya, Sambhal, and Bangladesh to the concept of 'DNA.' Yadav urged Adityanath to avoid using science and maintain appropriate discourse for his status.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent comments have stirred controversy, drawing parallels between historical events in Ayodhya during Babur's era and the current situations in Sambhal and Bangladesh. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav strongly criticized this linkage, suggesting the chief minister refrain from invoking scientific concepts like DNA in political discourse.
Addressing reporters, Yadav voiced skepticism about Adityanath's understanding of science and biology. He emphasized that the chief minister's remarks on DNA were inappropriate, especially given his spiritual status and role in society. Yadav went further to challenge Adityanath by suggesting mutual DNA tests to reinforce the point.
The backdrop to this debate involves tensions in Bangladesh following the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina's government and recent violence in Sambhal. Adityanath, while inaugurating the Ramayan Mela in Ayodhya, accused opposition parties of societal division, linking these events to a historical narrative. The remarks have ignited a political firestorm, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.
