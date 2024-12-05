Left Menu

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Fiery Critique of Deve Gowda's Political Legacy

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah fiercely criticized JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda for stalling others' political growth, including within their Vokkaliga community. He condemned Gowda's alliance with 'communal forces' and accused BJP and JD(S) of failing to support Karnataka. The convention aimed to bolster Congress's stance in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:32 IST
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Fiery Critique of Deve Gowda's Political Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah leveled a stark criticism at JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda, accusing him of impeding political growth for others, even within their shared Vokkaliga community. At a recent convention, Siddaramaiah alleged that Gowda's political era has passed, urging him to abandon 'politics of hate and malice.'

Siddaramaiah, addressing the Jana Kalyana Samavesha, challenged Gowda's legacy, questioning his alliances and asserting that the JD(S) shouldn't be termed 'secular.' The event highlighted tensions as Siddaramaiah charged Gowda with monopolizing political opportunities and criticized his selective support during by-polls crises.

In a broader attack, Siddaramaiah took issue with both the BJP and JD(S) for their governance failures, pointing to Congress's recent electoral wins as evidence of stable leadership. Emphasizing Congress's pro-poor schemes, he assured the continuation of these initiatives despite opposition attempts to undermine them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024