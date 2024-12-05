Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Fiery Critique of Deve Gowda's Political Legacy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah leveled a stark criticism at JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda, accusing him of impeding political growth for others, even within their shared Vokkaliga community. At a recent convention, Siddaramaiah alleged that Gowda's political era has passed, urging him to abandon 'politics of hate and malice.'

Siddaramaiah, addressing the Jana Kalyana Samavesha, challenged Gowda's legacy, questioning his alliances and asserting that the JD(S) shouldn't be termed 'secular.' The event highlighted tensions as Siddaramaiah charged Gowda with monopolizing political opportunities and criticized his selective support during by-polls crises.

In a broader attack, Siddaramaiah took issue with both the BJP and JD(S) for their governance failures, pointing to Congress's recent electoral wins as evidence of stable leadership. Emphasizing Congress's pro-poor schemes, he assured the continuation of these initiatives despite opposition attempts to undermine them.

(With inputs from agencies.)