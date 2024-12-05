Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Landscape: The Power Dynamics Shift

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticizes the Mahayuti alliance for taking 11-12 days to appoint Maharashtra's Chief Minister, questioning the government's stability. Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as CM with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as deputies. The BJP-led Mahayuti secured a decisive electoral victory over the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Updated: 05-12-2024 19:43 IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has voiced concerns over the Mahayuti alliance's apparent delay in appointing Maharashtra's Chief Minister after the recent elections, labeling it a sign of instability. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari questioned, 'On November 23, the election results were declared. They secured a huge majority, yet it took 11-12 days to decide on the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. One can only imagine how a government that begins like this will end.'

On Thursday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was officially sworn in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister in a ceremony at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, with Governor CP Radhakrishnan administering the oath. Alongside him, Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party Chief Ajit Pawar assumed their roles as Deputy Chief Ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent national leaders graced the event.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance clinched a decisive victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, securing 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the dominant party with 132 seats, while its allies, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, took 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance suffered a crushing defeat, with Congress securing a mere 16 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

