Imran Khan Charged Amidst Political Turmoil in Pakistan

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan was indicted on charges of inciting attacks against the military, stemming from last year's anti-government protests led by his party. Khan, who has been in jail since late last year, pleaded not guilty in an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi, as the charges were read to him and dozens of others, including former ministers and supporters.

The indictment comes amid accusations from Khan's party that the charges are politically motivated without evidence. The party intends to challenge the indictment, confident that the case will be dismissed. Khan, currently facing trial on various charges, maintains his stance against corruption allegations.

The May 9th attacks on military installations marked an unprecedented challenge to the military's role in Pakistan's politics. The situation remains tense, with Khan and his supporters claiming that the military is instrumental in keeping him out of politics. His wife, facing arrest warrants, led a significant protest in Islamabad, intensifying the political standoff.

