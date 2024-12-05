Political Tug-of-War: Maharashtra's Leadership Saga
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve criticized the BJP for delaying the appointment of Maharashtra's chief minister despite having a majority. This delay, amid various pending state issues, raised questions about leadership and the intentions of Eknath Shinde, who eventually took the role of deputy CM.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a scathing address, Ambadas Danve, leader of opposition in Maharashtra's legislative council, accused the BJP of holding the state hostage by delaying the announcement of a chief minister.
The BJP, despite winning majority seats in the assembly, postponed leadership decisions, causing uncertainty in the state governance.
Amidst this political drama, Eknath Shinde's role was uncertain until his swearing-in as deputy chief minister upon insistence from Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MLAs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Eknath Shinde's Vision for a Stronger Maharashtra: A Call to Action
Reviving Agriculture: J&K Chief Minister's Call to Action
BJP Accuses Chief Minister of Favoritism Amid Tourism Corp Scandal
Maharashtra's Political Tug-of-War: MVA's Chief Ministerial Stakes
Punjab Chief Minister Advocates for Harmony and Unity