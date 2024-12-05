Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War: Maharashtra's Leadership Saga

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve criticized the BJP for delaying the appointment of Maharashtra's chief minister despite having a majority. This delay, amid various pending state issues, raised questions about leadership and the intentions of Eknath Shinde, who eventually took the role of deputy CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:17 IST
Political Tug-of-War: Maharashtra's Leadership Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing address, Ambadas Danve, leader of opposition in Maharashtra's legislative council, accused the BJP of holding the state hostage by delaying the announcement of a chief minister.

The BJP, despite winning majority seats in the assembly, postponed leadership decisions, causing uncertainty in the state governance.

Amidst this political drama, Eknath Shinde's role was uncertain until his swearing-in as deputy chief minister upon insistence from Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024