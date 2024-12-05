Political Tug-of-War: Maharashtra's Leadership Saga

In a scathing address, Ambadas Danve, leader of opposition in Maharashtra's legislative council, accused the BJP of holding the state hostage by delaying the announcement of a chief minister.

The BJP, despite winning majority seats in the assembly, postponed leadership decisions, causing uncertainty in the state governance.

Amidst this political drama, Eknath Shinde's role was uncertain until his swearing-in as deputy chief minister upon insistence from Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MLAs.

