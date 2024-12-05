Devendra Fadnavis: Charting a Historic Political Resurgence in Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis staged a significant political comeback by taking the oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister in a ceremonious event in South Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar joined the ceremony marking a new phase for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

The event saw attendance from key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers. Notably absent were opposition leaders, while the star-studded guest list featured icons like Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar.

Fadnavis has committed to delivering transparent governance and assured citizens of development-focused leadership. His immediate action included approving financial aid for medical treatment, reflecting the new administration's welfare agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)