India-Bhutan Strengthen 'Exemplary' Ties: A Strategic Commitment to Progress

India and Bhutan have pledged to expand their strategic partnership in various sectors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's commitment to Bhutan's socio-economic development and discussed areas like energy, trade, and technology with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during his two-day visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:21 IST
India and Bhutan have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding their longstanding strategic partnership, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during his two-day visit to New Delhi.

Discussions centered around enhancing ties in clean energy, trade, investment, and technology. Modi emphasized India's dedication to supporting Bhutan's socio-economic development, aligning with the priorities of the Bhutanese government.

In light of emerging regional dynamics, including China's attempts to establish diplomatic relationships with Bhutan, India remains vigilant about its security interests. The talks also covered the ongoing boundary negotiations with China, echoing the importance of mutual cooperation.

