India-Bhutan Strengthen 'Exemplary' Ties: A Strategic Commitment to Progress

India and Bhutan have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding their longstanding strategic partnership, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during his two-day visit to New Delhi.

Discussions centered around enhancing ties in clean energy, trade, investment, and technology. Modi emphasized India's dedication to supporting Bhutan's socio-economic development, aligning with the priorities of the Bhutanese government.

In light of emerging regional dynamics, including China's attempts to establish diplomatic relationships with Bhutan, India remains vigilant about its security interests. The talks also covered the ongoing boundary negotiations with China, echoing the importance of mutual cooperation.

