Delhi BJP Intensifies Criticism Over Non-Implementation of Ayushman Bharat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a campaign to pressure the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi to implement the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The BJP accuses the Delhi government of denying free healthcare benefits, prompting a public debate and legal scrutiny.

Updated: 05-12-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:07 IST
Delhi BJP Intensifies Criticism Over Non-Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
BJP MP Bansuri Dwaraj. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has escalated its criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi over the non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The BJP accuses the AAP of denying Delhi residents access to one of the largest healthcare schemes globally, which offers up to Rs 5 lakh in free health coverage for beneficiaries.

Bansuri Swaraj, BJP Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi, highlighted the scheme's success across the country during a campaign launch spearheaded by BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva. As part of their ongoing efforts, the BJP has asked citizens to participate in a signature campaign intended to pressure the Delhi government into adopting the scheme.

This move comes amid broader public and legal developments, including a notice issued by the Delhi High Court to the local government regarding the scheme's non-implementation. Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi responded to the criticism by affirming the government's commitment to healthcare while pointing out the differences between the existing services and those under Ayushman Bharat. She emphasized that Delhi's hospitals already offer comprehensive free medical care and expressed concerns over certain restrictions linked to the scheme's benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

