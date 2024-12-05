France in Flux: Macron Addresses Nation Amidst Political Crisis
Following the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier after a historic no-confidence vote, President Emmanuel Macron faces the urgent task of stabilizing France's political landscape. Macron's upcoming speech is expected to address the ongoing crisis and the economic implications, as political uncertainty looms over the nation.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to address the nation Thursday after the ouster of Prime Minister Michel Barnier following a historic no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. The vote has plunged France into political uncertainty, leaving it without a fully operational government.
While Macron acknowledged Barnier's resignation, he emphasized the urgency of appointing a new government to stabilize the situation. With several key ministers temporarily managing day-to-day affairs, Macron must swiftly name a new prime minister to lead in a fractured parliament.
As opposition leaders amplify calls for Macron's resignation, the president dismisses such demands, focusing instead on economic challenges and the future governance structure. The current instability raises concerns about France's economic health, with potential risks of an increased national debt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
