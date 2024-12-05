Left Menu

Albania's Pivotal Elections: Overseas Votes and Political Turmoil

Albania schedules its parliamentary election for May 11, 2023, allowing overseas voting for the first time. This development follows political turmoil in the country, with opposition protests against alleged government corruption. The European Union and the U.S. urge dialogue, as Albania aims for EU membership by 2030.

  • Albania

Albania's president announced May 11, 2023, as the date for the crucial parliamentary elections. For the first time, Albanians living abroad will have the opportunity to vote electronically or by mail, a significant reform supported by the nation's major political parties.

Despite a potential voting population of 3.6 million, Albania's internal population stands at only 2.4 million. The elections will fill 140 seats, each with a four-year term, amidst ongoing disputes and protests.

The opposition accuses Prime Minister Edi Rama of corruption and electoral manipulation, while the ruling Socialists reject calls for a technocratic caretaker cabinet. As Albania aspires for EU membership by 2030, international bodies have urged the opposition to engage in constructive dialogue with the government.

