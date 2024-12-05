Left Menu

BJP's Dominance in Maharashtra: A Cabinet Controversy Unveiled

AAP's MP Sanjay Singh sharply criticized BJP for allegedly breaking parties to form the Maharashtra government, sidelining Eknath Shinde. Devendra Fadnavis was reinstated as Chief Minister, forming a BJP-led alliance, amid Singh's concerns over political strategies and comparisons made by UP CM Yogi Adityanath regarding historical events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:05 IST
BJP's Dominance in Maharashtra: A Cabinet Controversy Unveiled
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has launched a pointed criticism at the Bharatiya Janata Party regarding the recent formation of the Maharashtra Cabinet, accusing the party of strategically breaking alliances to secure its rule. Singh stated, "Eknath Shinde aligned with the BJP, yet he was ultimately sidelined. The BJP's strategy to destabilize existing parties to cement its government has borne fruit."

On Thursday, Devendra Fadnavis was reinstated as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, leading the BJP-led Mahayuti government. The grand oath-taking ceremony unfolded at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, where Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar assumed roles as Deputy Chief Ministers. The dignified event was overseen by Governor CP Radhakrishnan and noted attendance by figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Singh further berated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for drawing parallels between contemporary riots in Sambhal and historical events in Bangladesh, questioning the utility of such comparisons rather than addressing pressing issues like crop prices and rising electricity costs. At the Ramayan Mela's initiation, Adityanath had connected current turmoils with past strife, asserting that the same divisive forces threaten today's social harmony. Despite opposition from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the BJP-led alliance achieved a commanding victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election, securing 235 of 288 seats, overshadowing Congress and its allies significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024