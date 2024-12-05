BJP's Dominance in Maharashtra: A Cabinet Controversy Unveiled

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has launched a pointed criticism at the Bharatiya Janata Party regarding the recent formation of the Maharashtra Cabinet, accusing the party of strategically breaking alliances to secure its rule. Singh stated, "Eknath Shinde aligned with the BJP, yet he was ultimately sidelined. The BJP's strategy to destabilize existing parties to cement its government has borne fruit."

On Thursday, Devendra Fadnavis was reinstated as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, leading the BJP-led Mahayuti government. The grand oath-taking ceremony unfolded at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, where Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar assumed roles as Deputy Chief Ministers. The dignified event was overseen by Governor CP Radhakrishnan and noted attendance by figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Singh further berated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for drawing parallels between contemporary riots in Sambhal and historical events in Bangladesh, questioning the utility of such comparisons rather than addressing pressing issues like crop prices and rising electricity costs. At the Ramayan Mela's initiation, Adityanath had connected current turmoils with past strife, asserting that the same divisive forces threaten today's social harmony. Despite opposition from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the BJP-led alliance achieved a commanding victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election, securing 235 of 288 seats, overshadowing Congress and its allies significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)