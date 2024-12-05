Left Menu

Stalking Charges Cast Shadows on Ex-Finance Minister

A 27-year-old British woman, Lydia Suffield, faces charges of stalking former finance minister George Osborne and his wife Thea Rogers for over a year. Suffield allegedly sent emails, Instagram messages, and false reports to the NSPCC. Further details are scarce as court proceedings approach.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British woman has been formally accused of persistently stalking former UK finance minister George Osborne and his wife, Thea Rogers, over a year-long period. Court records reveal that Lydia Suffield, aged 27, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday to face these charges.

The accusations against Suffield, hailing from Liverpool, include sending emails and Instagram messages to the couple and making false reports to the NSPCC, a children's charity. Details of these alleged offenses remain limited at this stage.

Since his departure from government, Osborne has undertaken numerous roles, such as editing the Evening Standard and serving as a chair at the British Museum. He currently works with the boutique investment bank, Robey Warshaw, and married Rogers recently. Attempts to obtain comments from Osborne or his representatives went unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

