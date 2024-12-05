EU-Mercosur Trade Accord: A Delicate Balance of Economies

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Uruguay on Thursday to advance a crucial trade deal between the European Union and Mercosur, despite France's harsh criticism of the agreement.

The pact, which has been twenty years in the making, aims to establish one of the largest global trade partnerships, significantly boosting beef and grain commerce.

Negotiations at the Montevideo summit suggest an imminent deal announcement, contingent on overcoming environmental and procurement issues, amidst resistance from France and EU farmers over commodity standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)