Geopolitical Jolt: U.S. Defense Secretary Cancels South Korea Visit

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has aborted his anticipated visit to South Korea following President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial declaration of martial law. This move has ignited widespread unrest and raised alarm among international allies of South Korea.

South Korea's defense minister, Kim Yong-hyun, resigned after recommending the imposition of martial law, a decision that President Yoon ultimately acted upon, leading to his political jeopardy. Kim's replacement was swiftly nominated – Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Choi Byung-hyuk.

Amid these escalating tensions, North Korea's expanding military connections with Russia present further regional concerns. Over 10,000 North Korean troops are reported in Russia's Kursk region, while military supplies flow from Pyongyang to Moscow under a strategic partnership agreement between Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)