Geopolitical Jolt: U.S. Defense Secretary Cancels South Korea Visit
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin canceled a planned trip to South Korea after President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempt to impose martial law, causing political turmoil. South Korea's defense minister resigned over this incident. Meanwhile, North Korea's increasing military ties with Russia add to the geopolitical tension in the region.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has aborted his anticipated visit to South Korea following President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial declaration of martial law. This move has ignited widespread unrest and raised alarm among international allies of South Korea.
South Korea's defense minister, Kim Yong-hyun, resigned after recommending the imposition of martial law, a decision that President Yoon ultimately acted upon, leading to his political jeopardy. Kim's replacement was swiftly nominated – Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Choi Byung-hyuk.
Amid these escalating tensions, North Korea's expanding military connections with Russia present further regional concerns. Over 10,000 North Korean troops are reported in Russia's Kursk region, while military supplies flow from Pyongyang to Moscow under a strategic partnership agreement between Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
North Korea and Russia Strengthen Ties with New Protocol and Increased Flights
China and Russia Block UN Peacekeeping Mission for Haiti Amid Escalating Violence
Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute: Supply to Europe Unchanged Amid Tensions
North Korea and Russia Forge Economic Ties Amid Global Tensions
North Korean Hackers Behind $1 Billion Ethereum Heist