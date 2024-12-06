Left Menu

Macron's Pledge Amidst Political Turmoil: France Awaits New Leadership

Amidst political turmoil after a no-confidence vote, President Emmanuel Macron vows to stay until 2027. Following Prime Minister Barnier's resignation, Macron faces pressure to quickly appoint a new leader. Opposition calls for his resignation increase, while economic and educational protests amplify the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-12-2024 01:03 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 01:03 IST
Macron's Pledge Amidst Political Turmoil: France Awaits New Leadership
Macron
  • Country:
  • France

In a dramatic turn of events, French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to remain in office until the end of his term in 2027, despite a recent political crisis. This follows the no-confidence vote that led to the ousting of Prime Minister Michel Barnier, who served for just three months.

The no-confidence motion passed with 331 votes, leaving France without a stable government. Macron blamed far-right opposition forces for the chaos, labeling them as forming "an anti-Republican front." He stressed the urgency of appointing a new prime minister who can handle the parliamentary rift.

While calls for Macron's resignation grow louder, economic instability looms, with potential debt issues and rising interest rates. Amidst this, teachers protesting budget cuts have intertwined their grievances with the broader political dissatisfaction, demanding further accountability from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024