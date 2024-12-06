Macron's Pledge Amidst Political Turmoil: France Awaits New Leadership

In a dramatic turn of events, French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to remain in office until the end of his term in 2027, despite a recent political crisis. This follows the no-confidence vote that led to the ousting of Prime Minister Michel Barnier, who served for just three months.

The no-confidence motion passed with 331 votes, leaving France without a stable government. Macron blamed far-right opposition forces for the chaos, labeling them as forming "an anti-Republican front." He stressed the urgency of appointing a new prime minister who can handle the parliamentary rift.

While calls for Macron's resignation grow louder, economic instability looms, with potential debt issues and rising interest rates. Amidst this, teachers protesting budget cuts have intertwined their grievances with the broader political dissatisfaction, demanding further accountability from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)