Ghana's Decisive Electoral Showdown: Mahama vs Bawumia

Ghana's legislative and presidential elections are approaching, with former President John Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia vying for leadership. Amidst an economic crisis, Mahama frames himself as an agent of change, while Bawumia touts economic recovery. Voter opinions are divided, reflecting varying priorities and concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 03:02 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 03:02 IST
Ghana's capital, Accra, saw a clash of political titans as the nation's two presidential frontrunners held rival rallies to sway voters ahead of Saturday's crucial elections. The event marks a pivotal moment for the world's second-largest cocoa producer.

John Dramani Mahama, leading the opposition under the National Democratic Congress, addressed supporters in Madina, labeling the election a turning point and urging citizens to "reset the country" amidst economic hardships. Meanwhile, pre-election polls favor Mahama to win.

Across town, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party candidate, underscored Ghana's economic recovery during his tenure, contrasting it with Mahama's previous leadership. Voters remain split, with corruption and educational policies influencing their decisions.

