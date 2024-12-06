Tension Rises as South Korea Braces for Possible Martial Law

South Korea's Democratic Party has mobilized lawmakers in response to numerous reports suggesting the potential declaration of martial law. The situation, covered by Yonhap news agency, underscores rising political tension in the country.

An emergency meeting of the opposition party is set to take place on Friday morning. This assembly aims to prepare for any developments and discuss strategies to counter the possible shift in governance.

The reports of military intervention have placed the entire nation on edge, as South Korea eagerly awaits further information on the political landscape's potential upheaval.

