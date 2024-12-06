Left Menu

Trump Appoints David Perdue as China Ambassador

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced former Senator David Perdue as his choice for ambassador to China. Trump emphasized Perdue's role in his strategy to maintain peace and solidify China-U.S. relations. Trump plans to implement tariffs on Chinese goods, highlighting the urgency in addressing fentanyl trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 07:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 07:51 IST
Donald Trump

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has selected former Senator David Perdue to serve as the ambassador to China. Trump's decision was revealed via a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump underscored the importance of Perdue's role, stating that he will be instrumental in implementing a strategy aimed at maintaining peace in the region and fostering a productive working relationship with Chinese leadership. With his inauguration set for January 20, 2025, Trump reiterated his commitment to strengthening U.S.-China relations through strategic appointments and policy measures.

The President-elect also reiterated his intended trade policy stance, threatening a 10% tariff on Chinese goods unless China makes efforts to curb fentanyl trafficking. During his campaign, Trump warned of even higher tariffs, potentially exceeding 60%, on Chinese imports if necessary changes are not met by Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

