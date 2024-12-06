Hama: Shadow of a Massacre and Symbol of Resistance

Four decades ago, Hama became synonymous with tragedy when Hafez Assad's regime launched a brutal assault, killing thousands and leaving scars on the Arab world. The 1982 massacre marked a pivotal moment in Syrian history.

Today, insurgents have recaptured Hama, toppling symbols of the Assad dynasty in scenes unimaginable years ago. This event strikes at the heart of Syria's civil war, a conflict many believe originated in Hama itself.

The city's recent upheaval underscores its ongoing strategic importance in Syria, acting as a linchpin linking various regions. Recent developments could shift the balance, potentially impacting regime strongholds in Damascus and beyond.

