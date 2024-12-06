Parliamentary Turmoil: The Battle Over Question Hour

The Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday were cut short after opposition members, primarily from the Congress, attempted to raise various issues during the Question Hour. Speaker Om Birla stood firm, declaring the proceedings adjourned until noon to uphold the House's dignity.

As the session began, the opposition's push to address different concerns was met with resistance from the Speaker, who insisted on focusing solely on the scheduled Question Hour. 'The House holds a high standard, one that I cannot allow to be compromised,' he asserted before suspending the session.

Earlier, the session faced disruptions over debates surrounding the Adani group and remarks by BJP member Nishikant Dubey, which linked a foreign investor to opposition leaders, sparking claims of an international conspiracy against India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)