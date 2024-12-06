Left Menu

Rajya Sabha adjourned for day over currency row

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day due to uproar by the BJP members demanding reply on the alleged recovery of a wad of currency notes by security staff from the seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.As soon as the House resumed in the afternoon to take up private members business, the BJP members started raising slogans demanding reply on the currency issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 14:26 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned for day over currency row
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day due to uproar by the BJP members demanding reply on the alleged recovery of a wad of currency notes by security staff from the seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

As soon as the House resumed in the afternoon to take up private members' business, the BJP members started raising slogans demanding reply on the currency issue. Deputy Chairman Harivansh in chair tried to pacify them saying this is members' business day and they should sit down and allow house to function.

In the meantime, he asked Abdul Wahab (IUML) to move his resolution listed at number one on the agenda. While Wahab read out his resolution, the members were up on their feet, raising slogans. When they refused to relent, the deputy chairman adjourned the House for the day to meet again Monday morning.

The currency was recovered from seat no. 222, which is allotted to Singhvi, on Thursday after the House proceedings began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024