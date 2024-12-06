Rajya Sabha adjourned for day over currency row

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day due to uproar by the BJP members demanding reply on the alleged recovery of a wad of currency notes by security staff from the seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

As soon as the House resumed in the afternoon to take up private members' business, the BJP members started raising slogans demanding reply on the currency issue. Deputy Chairman Harivansh in chair tried to pacify them saying this is members' business day and they should sit down and allow house to function.

In the meantime, he asked Abdul Wahab (IUML) to move his resolution listed at number one on the agenda. While Wahab read out his resolution, the members were up on their feet, raising slogans. When they refused to relent, the deputy chairman adjourned the House for the day to meet again Monday morning.

The currency was recovered from seat no. 222, which is allotted to Singhvi, on Thursday after the House proceedings began.

