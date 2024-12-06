Ex-Chile President Michelle Bachelet to be conferred with Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2024 will be conferred on former Chile president and prominent human rights voice Michelle Bachelet, the international jury for the award chaired by former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon announced on Friday.

''President Michelle Bachelet is one of the world's most prominent voices for human rights, peace, and equality. In her various roles as the founding director of UN Women, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and as President of Chile, she has spoken strongly for gender equality and the rights of the most vulnerable sections of the population at home and across the world,'' a statement issued by the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust said.

''Her personal courage and example in standing for peace and the rights of marginalised people continue to inspire men and women around the world,'' it added.

The Indira Gandhi Peace Prize is awarded to Bachelet for the example and inspiration that she is to women and men around the world for steadfastly striving for peace, gender equality, human rights, democracy and development in difficult circumstances, and her contributions to India's relations with Chile, the statement said.

