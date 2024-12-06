French socialist leader: won't accept right-wing prime minister 'under any circumstance'

France's socialists' leaders told President Emmanuel Macron that they are open for backing a new government, party chief Olivier Faure said on Friday, adding that they won't accept a prime minister with right-wing leanings 'under any circumstance'.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with Macron at the Elysee palace, Faure also said that showing a will to cooperate in forming a government was in his view no betrayal towards other members of the leftwing New Popular Front alliance.

