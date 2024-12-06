Left Menu

Polish opposition leader Kaczynski stripped of immunity over scuffle

Polish lawmakers voted on Friday to lift nationalist opposition leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski's immunity from prosecution, meaning he can face charges relating to a scuffle during a commemorative event for an air disaster. Kaczynski's immunity as a lawmaker has been stripped only regarding Komosa's charges.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:38 IST
Polish opposition leader Kaczynski stripped of immunity over scuffle
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish lawmakers voted on Friday to lift nationalist opposition leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski's immunity from prosecution, meaning he can face charges relating to a scuffle during a commemorative event for an air disaster. Activist Zbigniew Komosa accuses Kaczynski, leader of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, of assault, saying he hit him twice in the face during an anniversary commemoration of the air crash in Smolensk, Russia, in which Kaczynski's twin brother and president of Poland, Lech, and 95 others were killed in 2010.

Kaczynski said Komosa had repeatedly brought wreaths with offensive inscriptions to the Smolensk monument in Warsaw and that he was acting "in self-defence". The crash in thick fog near Smolensk was Poland's worst air disaster since World War Two and stunned the country. It also deepened political divisions and revived suspicions about Russia, Warsaw's former Cold War master.

Kaczynski and his supporters believe the crash was not caused by pilot error, as concluded in an official investigation by Poland's centrist government, but by foul play and Russian interference. Russia denied any involvement. Kaczynski's immunity as a lawmaker has been stripped only regarding Komosa's charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024