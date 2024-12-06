Congress' Randeep Surjewala slams govt for "failing to pass MSP law", demands talks with farmers

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for failing to introduce a Minimum Support Price (MSP) law for farmers, two years after withdrawing the controversial farm laws. Surjewala demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold talks with the protesting farmers and fulfill the promise made during the withdrawal of the farm laws.

He also condemned the use of force against farmers at Delhi's borders, where they are being stopped by "concrete walls, tear gas, and lathis." "The three farm laws were withdrawn with the promise that a law guaranteeing MSP would be introduced. Now, two years have passed, and once again, the farmers of the country are sitting at the border," Surjewala said.

"The farmer, who is called the God of the Earth, is now being stopped using sticks, tear gas, and concrete walls," he added. Surjewala further demanded that the government pass a law guaranteeing MSP during the current session of Parliament.

"The PM should immediately initiate talks with the farmers. A law guaranteeing MSP should be passed in this session of Parliament. This is the demand of the Indian National Congress," the Congress leader said. He also criticized Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for evading questions about the MSP law, saying "it reflects the Modi government's intentions."

"When the country's Agriculture Minister was asked whether he would make a law to guarantee MSP, he openly evaded the question. This reflects the Modi government's intentions," Surjewala said. Earlier in the Parliament, Shivraj Singh Chouhan reaffirmed the government's commitment to the welfare of farmers, emphasising the importance of Minimum Support Price (MSP). He highlighted the government's efforts to increase MSP rates and ensure the procurement of crops at these rates.

Responding to queries in the Rajya Sabha about MSP, Chouhan said, "MSP is provided when crops are sold at rates lower than the MSP. I want to assure you that the welfare of farmers remains our priority. We have worked towards raising MSP and purchasing crops at MSP rates." Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary also invited the farmers for talks, saying, "The doors are open for the farmers to come and have a dialogue regarding their issues. I am also their brother, and if they want to come, the doors are open. If they want us to go to them, we will go and have a dialogue."

Farmer leaders have also called off their 'Dilli Chalo' protest march for the day after several farmers were reportedly injured in tear gas shelling by police at the Shambu border. (ANI)

