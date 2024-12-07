Left Menu

Mayawati slams BJP, Congress for 'not implementing' Ambedkar's Constitution in true spirit

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-12-2024 00:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 00:54 IST
BSP chief Mayawati on Friday slammed the BJP and the Congress for ''not implementing'' Doctor B R Ambedkar's Constitution in its true spirit, accusing them of indulging in ''deceptive politics driven by narrow self-interest.'' The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president made the remarks as she paid homage to Ambedkar on his death anniversary, describing him as a ''messiah for the country's Dalits, backward classes, and marginalised sections''.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister urged the nation to follow Ambedkar's mission and ideals to achieve true social and economic justice.

''Mayawati criticised the BJP and Congress for failing to implement Dr Ambedkar's Constitution in its true spirit, accusing them of indulging in deceptive politics driven by narrow self-interest,'' the BSP said in a statement.

She called on the country's Bahujan Samaj to embrace Ambedkar's call to take control of the 'master key to power' to pave the way for genuine constitutional welfare and solve pressing issues like inflation, poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy.

