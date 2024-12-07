Left Menu

Family of journalist Austin Tice meets top US official, says he's alive

“We have from a significant source that has been vetted all over our government: Austin Tice is alive," Debra Tice told journalists at the National Press Club on Friday, before going to the White House for a meeting. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Tice's family in the afternoon, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2024 02:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 02:46 IST
Family of journalist Austin Tice meets top US official, says he's alive
  • Country:
  • United States

The mother of Austin Tice, a U.S. journalist captured over 12 years ago in Syria, said on Friday that her family had information that he is still alive. "We have from a significant source that has been vetted all over our government: Austin Tice is alive," Debra Tice told journalists at the National Press Club on Friday, before going to the White House for a meeting.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Tice's family in the afternoon, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "Jake Sullivan did have a meeting with Austin Tice's family this afternoon, and ... Jake Sullivan has regularly met with the families of wrongfully detained Americans," she said. "We're going to continue to make sure that we get Americans who are wrongfully detained or Americans home to their families."

Tice, a former U.S. Marine and a freelance journalist, was abducted in 2012 while reporting in Damascus on the uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. He was 31 at the time. There has been no claim of responsibility for his abduction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024