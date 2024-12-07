Left Menu

Samajwadi Party's Bold Exit from MVA Over Controversial Shiv Sena Aide Comments

The Samajwadi Party has opted to leave the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) following controversial comments by a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, who praised the demolition of the Babri mosque. This move underscores the party's disapproval of the sentiments expressed in a newspaper ad and social media post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:58 IST
Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, the Samajwadi Party has announced its withdrawal from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. This decision follows contentious remarks made by a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who lauded the demolition of the Babri mosque.

The Samajwadi Party, which holds two legislative assembly seats in Maharashtra, expressed strong dissent against a newspaper advertisement and a social media post celebrating the mosque's demolition, both featuring the image and words of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Abu Azmi, the head of SP's Maharashtra unit, questioned the stance of the MVA partners and highlighted the party's discontent by citing a lack of distinction between the language employed by Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

