Samajwadi Party's Bold Exit from MVA Over Controversial Shiv Sena Aide Comments

In a significant political shift, the Samajwadi Party has announced its withdrawal from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. This decision follows contentious remarks made by a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who lauded the demolition of the Babri mosque.

The Samajwadi Party, which holds two legislative assembly seats in Maharashtra, expressed strong dissent against a newspaper advertisement and a social media post celebrating the mosque's demolition, both featuring the image and words of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Abu Azmi, the head of SP's Maharashtra unit, questioned the stance of the MVA partners and highlighted the party's discontent by citing a lack of distinction between the language employed by Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP.

